Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) Deposits Over Rs8 Lakh In Corona Relief Fund

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 12:44 PM

Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) deposits over Rs8 lakh in corona relief fund

Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) Police Multan region deposited over Rs8 lakh in corona relief funds here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) Police Multan region deposited over Rs8 lakh in corona relief funds here on Thursday.

In line with special directives of the Inspector General of Police, the PHP Multan region under the supervision of SP Zubaida Parveen, the officials of the department from Multan, Sahiwal, Khanewal, Vehari, Lodhran and Pakpattan contributed for the corona relief fund.

The department has deposited Rs888, 300 in the relief fund.

SP PHP Multan, Zubaida Parveen, urged officials to contribute in the fund to help deserving people being affected by the coronavirus. She said that PHP would continue efforts to help people on roads and also stand by the government in any emergency like situation.

More Stories From Pakistan

