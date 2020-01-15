UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Home Department Expresses Reservation On Nawaz Medical Report

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 04:01 PM

Punjab home department expresses reservation on Nawaz medical report

Punjab home Department has expressed reservations on Nawaz Sharif medical report besides opposing further extension in bail to former prime minister

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th January, 2020) Punjab home Department has expressed reservations on Nawaz Sharif medical report besides opposing further extension in bail to former prime minister.According to sources, Nawaz Sharif medical report cannot be declared right till respective medical board declares it correct.

Second medical report of Nawaz Sharif has been sent to Health department of Punjab.Punjab home Department said that health department should review medical report and besides constituting medical board to review medical report .

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister Punjab

Recent Stories

UAE to save AED11 billion through Blockchain imple ..

6 minutes ago

ANF challenges Rana Sana Ullah’s bail before SC

6 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia top reformer and top improver among 1 ..

3 minutes ago

Industry wants level-playing field to compete regi ..

9 minutes ago

Govt efforts to rationalize power purchase agreeme ..

9 minutes ago

Social, economic progress of youth, first priority ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.