Punjab home department expresses reservation on Nawaz medical report

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th January, 2020) Punjab home Department has expressed reservations on Nawaz Sharif medical report besides opposing further extension in bail to former prime minister.According to sources, Nawaz Sharif medical report cannot be declared right till respective medical board declares it correct.

Second medical report of Nawaz Sharif has been sent to Health department of Punjab.Punjab home Department said that health department should review medical report and besides constituting medical board to review medical report .