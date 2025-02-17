Punjab Home Dept Amends 125-year-old Prison Rules Under CM's Jail Reforms Vision
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2025 | 12:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Punjab Home Department has taken a commendable step by amending the 125-year-old prison rules under the vision of Punjab’s chief minister for comprehensive jail reforms.
According to the spokesperson here on Monday, in the first phase, 138 jail rules were revised to meet modern standards. These amendments aimed to ensure the protection of human rights and adherence to international laws. The spokesperson said that the modernization and changes in the rules would facilitate prisoners, their families, and the jail administration.
A summary for approval of these amendments was being submitted. Special attention was given to the rights of women inmates and children in these amendments, he added. Additionally, proper medical treatment facilities were ensured for prisoners suffering from mental illnesses and a structured system of reward and punishment was introduced to enforce discipline.
The spokesperson further mentioned that a system was set up to grant prisoners the right to appeal against their sentences.
Under the new prison rules, foreign prisoners will receive consular assistance in accordance with international laws. Following the amendments, foreign prisoners will be able to understand the legal proceedings in their own language. Emphasis was placed on providing clean water, balanced nutrition, and a hygienic environment to prisoners across all jails in Punjab.
The spokesperson further added that the appointment of a medical officer, psychologist and welfare officer was made mandatory in every jail. Additionally, training of all prison staff was made compulsory to enhance security in jails.
The spokesperson said that under the new prison rules, every prisoner will have timely and confidential access to legal counsel.
It is noteworthy that the Home Department was implementing these amendments to prison rules in phases as part of the Jail Reforms Policy.
