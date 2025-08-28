Punjab Home Dept Calls Army For Flood Relief Operations In Lodhran
Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2025 | 10:28 PM
The Punjab Home Department has requested the Pakistan Army’s assistance for relief efforts in Lodhran amid severe flooding
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Home Department has requested the Pakistan Army’s assistance for relief efforts in Lodhran amid severe flooding.
According to a spokesperson, troops have already been deployed in Lahore, Kasur, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Narowal, Okara, Sargodha, and Hafizabad to support district administrations and protect lives.
The spokesperson added that over 9,000 Civil Defence volunteers are actively engaged in rescue and relief operations across the flood-affected areas of Punjab. Relief camps remain fully operational, with Civil Defence leading the safe evacuation of residents and their livestock.
The Home Department emphasised that all agencies, including PDMA, Rescue and police, are working 24/7 to manage the crisis.
Citizens are urged to cooperate fully with authorities to ensure their safety and the protection of their property.
Recent Stories
Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited (FFL) partners with SEED Ventures to empower y ..
Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar led committee ..
NA body expresses concern over use of narcotics in educational institutions
Punjab Home Dept calls army for flood relief operations in Lodhran
Another house provided to martyred cop's family
Tank administration removes encroachments in grand operation
Ali Pervaiz welcomes JBIC’s inclusion in Reqo Diq lender group
Third Consultative Meeting on MLT Curriculum Review held
Govt taking comprehensive measures to tackle climate change: Daniyal Chaudhry
SBP releases Annual Financial Statements FY25 showing over Rs 2500 billion net p ..
Fire safety seminar held to promote industrial safety awareness
Jam Kamal stresses R&D in seed sector to boost agro-based exports
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar led committee deliberate on trans ..8 minutes ago
-
NA body expresses concern over use of narcotics in educational institutions8 minutes ago
-
Punjab Home Dept calls army for flood relief operations in Lodhran2 minutes ago
-
Another house provided to martyred cop's family2 minutes ago
-
Tank administration removes encroachments in grand operation2 minutes ago
-
Ali Pervaiz welcomes JBIC’s inclusion in Reqo Diq lender group8 minutes ago
-
Third Consultative Meeting on MLT Curriculum Review held2 minutes ago
-
Govt taking comprehensive measures to tackle climate change: Daniyal Chaudhry3 minutes ago
-
Fire safety seminar held to promote industrial safety awareness2 hours ago
-
Punjab govt stands firm with people in times of crisis: Azma Bokhari2 hours ago
-
May-9 riots: Five more witnesses cross-examined in vehicle torching case2 hours ago
-
Two metro bus stations closed due to flood situation in Ravi River2 hours ago