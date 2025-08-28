Punjab Home Dept calls army for flood relief operations in Lodhran

The Punjab Home Department has requested the Pakistan Army’s assistance for relief efforts in Lodhran amid severe flooding

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Home Department has requested the Pakistan Army’s assistance for relief efforts in Lodhran amid severe flooding.

According to a spokesperson, troops have already been deployed in Lahore, Kasur, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Narowal, Okara, Sargodha, and Hafizabad to support district administrations and protect lives.

The spokesperson added that over 9,000 Civil Defence volunteers are actively engaged in rescue and relief operations across the flood-affected areas of Punjab. Relief camps remain fully operational, with Civil Defence leading the safe evacuation of residents and their livestock.

The Home Department emphasised that all agencies, including PDMA, Rescue and police, are working 24/7 to manage the crisis.

Citizens are urged to cooperate fully with authorities to ensure their safety and the protection of their property.