Punjab Home Dept decides to close all unregistered welfare organisations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Home Department has decided to shut down all unregistered welfare organisations operating across the province, reaffirming its commitment to enforce strict compliance with national and international regulations governing charitable activities.

The decision was taken during the 23rd meeting of the Punjab Charity Commission, (PCC) chaired by senior officials of the Commission, including Commissioners Syed Ali Murtaza, Captain (retd) Asadullah, Osama Siddiqui, Special Secretary Home Fazal Rehman and CEO PCC Colonel (retd) Shehzad Amir.

The chief coordinating officer briefed the meeting on the Commission’s ongoing initiatives and future plans. Participants reiterated that registration with the PCC is mandatory for all charitable organisations functioning in Punjab.

It was highlighted that the Commission’s stringent regulatory framework played a vital role in Pakistan’s successful exit from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list.

The session reviewed strategies to enhance the performance of registered welfare organisations through training and capacity-building initiatives. The commission also approved recommendations for increasing staff to strengthen its operational capacity.

Colonel (retd) Shehzad Amir informed the meeting that from January to July 2025, the commission carried out inspections of 938 NGOs. Administrative action was initiated against 98 organisations for legal violations, including suspension and cancellation of registration in 29 cases.

Participants emphasised that strict adherence to FATF guidelines and national laws remains essential, adding that registered welfare organisations serving the public interest will receive full legal protection.

Appreciation was expressed for initiatives promoting youth involvement in charitable activities and for efforts aimed at providing better training to NGOs.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Home Department urged citizens to donate Zakat and charity only to registered welfare organizations. Verification of such entities can be done via the QR code printed on official registration certificates. The public was warned that donations to unregistered or banned organizations are illegal.

Citizens were reminded that supporting any banned organisation constitutes a criminal offense under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.