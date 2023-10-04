Open Menu

Punjab Home Dept Discusses Policy Regarding Illegal Immigrants

Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2023 | 10:55 PM

Punjab Home dept discusses policy regarding illegal immigrants

The Punjab Home department has warned the illegal immigrants to leave Pakistan till 31th October voluntarily

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) The Punjab Home department has warned the illegal immigrants to leave Pakistan till 31th October voluntarily.

Additional Chief Secretary Home department Mian Shakeel Ahmed presided over a meeting and reviewed the federal government's policy regarding illegal immigrants.

Special Secretary Home department Fazl-ur-Rehman, DIG Operations Muhammad Waqas, Additional Secretary Home Department Security Usman Khalid Khan and law enforcement officers were present in the meeting.

Officers of the Federal Ministry of Interior briefed the participants regarding the foreigners residing illegally, and federal government's policy regarding foreign nationals living without legal documents.

According to the instructions of the federal government, no foreigner will be spared who does not have POR card after October 31.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Shakeel October Government

Recent Stories

Italian Football legend Totti brings a smile to yo ..

Italian Football legend Totti brings a smile to young football fans at PureHealt ..

16 minutes ago
 UAE ahead of the curve with significant achievemen ..

UAE ahead of the curve with significant achievements in countering climate chang ..

16 minutes ago
 Emirati artist Abdullah Al Saadi to represent UAE ..

Emirati artist Abdullah Al Saadi to represent UAE at Venice Biennale

16 minutes ago
 Europe, Africa & South America to host games in 20 ..

Europe, Africa & South America to host games in 2030 World Cup: FIFA

6 minutes ago
 Rs 16 bln collected from electricity defaulters so ..

Rs 16 bln collected from electricity defaulters so far: Muhammad Ali

6 minutes ago
 SIFC Apex Committee reviews major macro-economic i ..

SIFC Apex Committee reviews major macro-economic issues

6 minutes ago
Drug carrier arrested from airport

Drug carrier arrested from airport

22 minutes ago
 DHIS-11 activated in TB centers of Balochistan: Dr ..

DHIS-11 activated in TB centers of Balochistan: Dr Asif

22 minutes ago
 Oxygen plant installed in SZH with help of UNDP: D ..

Oxygen plant installed in SZH with help of UNDP: Dr. Yasir

23 minutes ago
 Int'l moot on "Advancement of Women in Science, Te ..

Int'l moot on "Advancement of Women in Science, Technology and Engineering” co ..

45 minutes ago
 Quantum dots: the tiny 'rainbow' crystals behind c ..

Quantum dots: the tiny 'rainbow' crystals behind chemistry Nobel

45 minutes ago
 Govt restructuring environment department: Ministe ..

Govt restructuring environment department: Minister

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan