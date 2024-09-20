Punjab Home dept issues dengue alert to police, jails

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) The Punjab Home Department on Friday issued a dengue alert to the police formation offices and jails.

The Punjab government official sources informed APP that the Home Secretary has sought a report on immediate dengue measures.

The Forensic Science Agency has also been ordered to speed up dengue measures.

The Home Department has further sought a report on the implementation of dengue guideline of the Health Department.

The Home Department has directed the officials of all the above departments to take steps to stop breeding of dengue mosquito.