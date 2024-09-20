Punjab Home Dept Issues Dengue Alert To Police, Jails
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2024 | 08:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) The Punjab Home Department on Friday issued a dengue alert to the police formation offices and jails.
The Punjab government official sources informed APP that the Home Secretary has sought a report on immediate dengue measures.
The Forensic Science Agency has also been ordered to speed up dengue measures.
The Home Department has further sought a report on the implementation of dengue guideline of the Health Department.
The Home Department has directed the officials of all the above departments to take steps to stop breeding of dengue mosquito.
Recent Stories
HID Launches the FARGO HDP5000e in Pakistan — Setting a New Standard for Retra ..
DEEPAL: Master Changan's Pure EVs from Huawei, Changan, and CATL arrive at 18 De ..
Secretary Information Muslim League Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan meeting with Presiden ..
Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26
Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024
P@SHA announces results of its annual elections
IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chinese investors to be encouraged to invest in Sindh: Governor Tessori10 seconds ago
-
NA Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq urges for global unity to maintain peace13 seconds ago
-
Saad, Syedaal urge political parties to end economic turmoil in country10 minutes ago
-
Man killed over revenge10 minutes ago
-
KP government takes initiatives to empower youth for future challenges: Barrister Saif10 minutes ago
-
World challenges can be solved in light of Holy Prophet's teachings: Khalid Maqbool10 minutes ago
-
Elders’ race held to sensitize youth against addiction20 minutes ago
-
NA body directs for steps to revive PTV's past glory & grandeur20 minutes ago
-
Action against encroachments of govt land underway in Quetta20 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for improving treatment facilities at FIC20 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 7 outlaws in DIKhan30 minutes ago
-
Health Minister vows to make health insurance program beneficial for common man30 minutes ago