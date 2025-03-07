Punjab Home Dept issues list of banned organisations, unregistered charities

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) The Home Department Punjab has released a list of banned organisations as well as unregistered charitable institutions and asked the public not to donate to unregistered and banned charities.

It is important to note that under the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997, providing any form of support to banned organizations is a criminal offense.

According to a spokesperson for the Home Department Punjab, those assisting banned organisations engaged in terrorism and anti-state activities will be subject to legal consequences.

Additionally, it is mandatory for charitable institutions in Punjab to register with the Punjab Charity Commission (PCC). The Home Department urged citizens to donate their Zakat, charity and donations only to registered organisations listed under the PCC.

The spokesperson added all registered organisations can be verified through the QR code on their certificate. He further said that citizens must ensure their donations reach deserving individuals rather than terrorists. The details of registered organisations can be found on the PCC website: [www.charitycommission.punjab.gov.pk]

Citizens are encouraged to report any fraudulent organisations involved in terrorism, anti-state activities or personal gains to the home department. If any banned organisations are found collecting donations, citizens can report them through the toll-free number 080011111 or helpline numbers 042-99214871 and 042-99214872.

The list of banned organisations released by the home department Punjab includes:

Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, Sipah-e-Muhammad Pakistan, Jaish-e-Muhammad, Al-Rehmat Trust Bahawalpur, Al-Furqan Trust Karachi, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Sipah-e-Sahaba Pakistan, Tehreek-e-Jafaria Pakistan, Tehreek-e-Nifaz-e-Shariat-e-Muhammadi, Tehreek-e-Islami, Al-Qaeda, Millat-e-Islamia Pakistan, Khuddam-ul-Islam, Islami Tehreek Pakistan, Jamiat-ul-Ansar, Jamaat-ul-Furqan, Hizb-ut-Tahrir, Khair-un-Nas International Trust, Balochistan Liberation Army, Islamic Students Movement of Pakistan, Lashkar-e-Islami, Ansar-ul-Islam, Hameed Namdar Group, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Baloch Republican Army, Balochistan Liberation Front, Lashkar Balochistan, Balochistan Liberation United Front, Balochistan Muslim Defense Organization, Shia Students Action Committee Gilgit, Markaz Sabeel Organization Gilgit, Tanzeem Nojawan-e-Ahl-e-Sunnat Gilgit, Peoples Aman Committee Lyari, Ahl-e-Sunnat Wal Jamaat, Al-Haramain Foundation, Rabita Trust, Anjuman-e-Imamia Gilgit-Baltistan, Muslim Students Organization Gilgit, Tanzeem Ahl-e-Sunnat Wal Jamaat Gilgit, Balochistan Fundamentalist Army, Tehreek Nifaz-e-Aman, Tahaffuz Hudood Allah, Balochistan Waja Liberation Army, Baloch Republican Party Azad, Balochistan United Army, islam Mujahideen, Daesh (ISIS), Jaish-e-Islam, Balochistan National Liberation Army, Khanah-e-Hikmat Gilgit-Baltistan, Tehreek-e-Taliban Swat, Tehreek-e-Taliban Mohmand, United Baloch Army, Jiye Sindh Muttahida Mahaz, Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi Al-Alami, Ansar-ul-Hussain, Tehreek-e-Azadi Jammu & Kashmir, Jundullah, Jamaat-ud-Dawa, Al-Anfal Trust Lahore, Idara Khidmat-e-Khalq Lahore, Al-Dawah Wal Irshad Lahore, Al-Hamd Trust Lahore/Faisalabad, Mosques & Welfare Trust Lahore, Al-Madina Foundation Lahore, Muaz Bin Jabal Educational Trust Lahore, Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation, Al-Fazl Foundation/Trust Lahore, Al-Isar Foundation Lahore, Pak-Turk International CAG education Foundation, Hizb-ul-Ahrar, Jiye Sindh Qaumi Mahaz, Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army, Sindhudesh Liberation Army, Khatm-ul-Anbiya, Ghazi Force, Ghulaman-e-Sahaba, Mimar Trust, Sachal Sarmast Welfare Trust Karachi, Al-Jaza Patient Welfare Society Karachi, and Al-Akhtar Trust, Al-Rasheed Trust.

For further details, visit the Punjab Charity Commission’s website.