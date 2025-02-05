Punjab Home dept issues transfers, postings orders

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) The Home Department Punjab has issued the official notification regarding the appointments and transfers in the Punjab Prisons Department under the Punjab Chief Minister’s Jail Reforms Policy.

According to the notification. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Gul has been appointed as Superintendent of District Jail Bhakkar, Tahir Majeed has been posted as Additional Superintendent of Central Jail Multan.

While the Wajahat Ali Khan has been appointed as Superintendent Jail, Inspectorate of Prisons Punjab, Lahore, and has also been given the additional charge of Superintendent of Sub-Jail Pindi Bhattian.

Further appointments include, Javed Iqbal as Additional Superintendent of High-Security Prison Sahiwal. Muhammad Jafar Syed as Deputy Superintendent Judicial, District Jail Jhang and Asif Murtaza as Deputy Superintendent Development, District Jail Jhang.