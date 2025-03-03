Open Menu

Punjab Home Dept Launches Awareness Campaign Against Online Fraud

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2025 | 04:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The Punjab Home Department has launched an awareness campaign to warn citizens against fraudsters.

As part of this initiative, the department has issued important guidelines to protect people from scams through social media. The department has advised citizens not to share any information with unknown individuals on WhatsApp and other social media platforms. They should not send money or share any codes in response to calls or messages from unknown numbers. Additionally, citizens should avoid sharing codes or account details for purchasing non-customs-paid items and should never transfer money in response to fake kidnapping calls.

The spokesperson for the department warned that citizens should be cautious of calls from women seeking friendship, as this could be a "honey trap". The department has also instructed citizens not to disclose their official, personal or family-related information to strangers and avoid clicking on any suspicious or unknown links on the internet.

In case of any suspicious activity or fraud, citizens are urged to report immediately to emergency helpline 15. According to the spokesperson, the home department advises all citizens to use social media and digital platforms responsibly to protect themselves from various types of fraud.

