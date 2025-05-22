Punjab Home Dept Launches Awareness Campaign For Safety Of Minors
Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2025 | 10:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) On the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab, the Punjab Home department has launched an awareness campaign for the protection of minors.
The spokesperson for the Punjab Home department said that the first episode of the special animation series ‘Good Touch Bad Touch’ has been released for awareness. The campaign has been launched to prevent incidents of sexual abuse of minors.
The spokesperson said that educating children about personal safety is the need of the hour. After proper education and awareness, children can recognize inappropriate behavior and report it.
Parents and teachers should tell children how to report this abuse at home or outside. It is the responsibility of the state to keep children safe and bring the abusers to justice. The awareness campaign will help in keeping children safe from any such abuse.
The Home Secretary directed the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau to run an awareness campaign for children.
The spokesperson further said that the Home department had previously written a letter to the school Education Department to include awareness about good touch and bad touch in the curriculum.
