Punjab Home Dept Launches Major Initiative To Monitor Criminals Using Tracking Devices
Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2025 | 01:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) In a groundbreaking move to enhance public safety and monitor criminal elements,the Punjab Home Department decided to equip habitual offenders and individuals listed under the Fourth schedule with electronic tracking devices.
The initiative was finalized during a high-level meeting chaired by Punjab Home Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal. The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Interior Fazal-ur-Rehman, Additional IG Crime Control Department Sohail Zafar Chattha, DIG Operations Punjab Waqas Nazir, Additional Secretary Police Dr. Zeeshan Hanif and representatives from the law and finance departments.
Under the new plan, 1,500 tracking bands will initially be distributed among three key departments:Crime Control Department (500 bands),Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) (900 bands), Parole Department (100 bands).
These GPS-enabled bands will allow 24/7 surveillance of the movements of the individuals wearing them. The devices aim to ensure closer monitoring of those with a history of criminal activity, particularly those deemed a threat to public safety or national security.
Home Secretary Mengal also directed officials to begin preparations for the next phase of the project, which will involve importing more advanced tracking technology. The department plans to adopt international best practices for criminal surveillance, including the potential future use of sub-dermal micro-tracking chips, as recommended by experts.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2025
India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Water Treaty: Federal Minister fo ..
Drug trafficker gets 9-year jail
Zimbabwe Air Chief calls on Air Marshal Zaheer Sidhu
CDA signs MoU to digitize financial system aims for cashless Islamabad
Welcome ceremony for newly admitted held at Bakhtawar Cadet Collage
Suspending Indus water treaty by India violation of Int’l laws: Minister for D ..
Obesity among youth causing early heart attacks in Pakistan: Dr Wajiha Javed
MoU signed for upgrading of Gadani shipbreaking yard
Allama Iqbal Literary Awards Ceremony organizes in Quetta
Pakistan to launch Sovereign Domestic Green Sukuk in May: Khurram Schehzad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab home dept launches major initiative to monitor criminals using tracking devices4 minutes ago
-
Islamabad IT Park to be inaugurated on August 14, aiming to boost tech industry24 minutes ago
-
ANF arrests 9 smugglers with 45 kg of drugs worth Rs 10 mln24 minutes ago
-
Cinema's decline: audiences flock to LEDs and mobiles for movie magic24 minutes ago
-
Proclaimed offender nabbed by ICT police in triple murder case43 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Railways generates Rs 13.547 bln by leasing land43 minutes ago
-
AC reviews ongoing anti-polio campaign in meeting54 minutes ago
-
HEC holds 3rd national workshop to align editorial practices with global standards54 minutes ago
-
Awais Leghari annoyed over unsatisfactory progress of NTDC's ongoing projects1 hour ago
-
Meeting held to improve Education sector's performance1 hour ago
-
Railways land worth Rs 10 million retrieved1 hour ago
-
AJK President condemns killing of innocent tourists in Pahalgam terrorists attack in IIOJK1 hour ago