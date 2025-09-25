Punjab Home dept launches mission to enroll 1m youth in Civil Defence Resilience Corps

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Home Department has launched an ambitious mission to enlist one million young people into the Punjab Civil Defence Resilience Corps, aiming to strengthen the province’s emergency response capabilities through youth engagement.

To promote this initiative, the Punjab Charities Commission (PCC) and Civil Defence Punjab jointly organized the two-day National Youth Peace Festival 2025, which attracted over 500 participants from across the country, including students, youth groups, and civil society organizations.

Director Civil Defence Punjab, Tasneem Ali Khan, urged the youth to register as volunteers and become part of the Resilience Corps, emphasizing the vital role Civil Defence plays as a frontline responder during emergencies such as the recent floods and border tensions between Pakistan and India.

Chief Executive Officer PCC, Colonel Shehzad Amir (Retd), highlighted the critical importance of civil society’s partnership with the government in managing natural disasters and emergencies effectively.

He noted that the Home Department is upgrading Civil Defence with modern equipment and enhanced training to improve its operational readiness.

Colonel Shehzad said the PCC is supporting and guiding credible NGOs in the province, fostering strong collaborations between government and civil society to ensure sustainable development and community empowerment.

Director Civil Defence Tasneem Ali Khan revealed that more than 14,000 individuals have registered as Civil Defence volunteers in just three weeks, a positive sign of growing public enthusiasm. Interested youth can register through the online portal vcd.home.gop.pk.

The Punjab Home Department has allocated Rs. 500 million for the procurement of modern equipment to further enhance Civil Defence’s capacity to respond effectively to emergencies.