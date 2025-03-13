Punjab Home Dept orders QR code-based online verification for arms licenses

(@Abdulla99267510)

NADRA has been directed to issue QR codes for online verification of all licenses

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 13rd, 2025) The Punjab Home Department on Thursday made a significant decision regarding the verification of arms licenses, and directed the NADRA to issue QR codes for the online verification of all licenses.

With the help of QR codes, law enforcement agencies will be able to verify each arms license efficiently.

A key meeting on arms license verification was held under the chairmanship of the Punjab Home Secretary. It was attended by Special Home Secretary Fazal Rahman, Additional Home Secretary (Judicial) Imran Hussain Ranjha, and NADRA officials.

The Home Secretary gave NADRA one week to implement QR codes on all arms licenses and instructed that each license should be linked to the respective holder’s National Identity Card (CNIC).

Additionally, commissioners and deputy commissioners across Punjab have been directed to ensure that all official orders related to arms licenses include QR codes.

The transparent verification process aimed to eliminate the fake licenses.

The Punjab Home Secretary stated that the individuals involved in serious crimes are ineligible for arms licenses. He emphasized that amendments to the arms rules are being introduced to facilitate citizens. He said that the purpose is just to make individual and business arms license rules easier to understand.

The authorities decided to enhance the role of the Directorate of Monitoring for the arms license verification. A revision of the fee schedule for obtaining and renewing licenses has also been recommended.