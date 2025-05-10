Open Menu

Punjab Home Dept Releases Rs2b For Emergency Preparations

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2025 | 07:50 PM

Punjab Home Dept releases Rs2b for emergency preparations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) In a decisive move following recent cross-border tensions, the chief minister Punjab has approved a major security initiative, releasing Rs 2 billion to district administrations across the province.

The emergency funds, aimed at strengthening protective measures amid rising threats from India, mark a significant step in the government’s rapid response to national security concerns.

According to an official spokesperson from the Home Department, the funds—approved during the 27th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order—are designated to ensure the availability of essential supplies, including food, medicine, and fuel. The funds have been processed by the Home Department and transferred online by the Finance Department.

“All law enforcement agencies, civil defense units, and rescue services are on high alert,” the spokesperson stated, adding that the internal security fund aims to support public welfare and emergency preparedness.

The spokesperson further confirmed that the Pakistan Armed Forces are giving a strong response to Indian hostilities and urged the public to remain calm, avoid spreading rumors, and rely only on verified sources for information.

Citizens have been specifically advised not to share videos or images related to military or law enforcement movements on social media, as such actions could unintentionally assist the enemy. People are also requested to avoid unnecessary travel, stay indoors, and strictly follow safety protocols issued by Civil Defense authorities.

Recent Stories

Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: ..

Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: PCB chairman

13 minutes ago
 US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali siste ..

US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali sisters shine on global stage, win ..

34 minutes ago
 Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure ..

Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor

1 hour ago
 KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters ..

KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns

1 hour ago
 Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as ..

Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens

1 hour ago
 vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVol ..

Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..

2 hours ago
Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authori ..

Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..

2 hours ago
 Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exe ..

Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..

2 hours ago
 Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-yea ..

Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after cea ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India

3 hours ago
 Amber Heard announces birth of twins on Mother's D ..

Amber Heard announces birth of twins on Mother's Day 2025

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan