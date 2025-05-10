Punjab Home Dept releases Rs2b for emergency preparations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) In a decisive move following recent cross-border tensions, the chief minister Punjab has approved a major security initiative, releasing Rs 2 billion to district administrations across the province.

The emergency funds, aimed at strengthening protective measures amid rising threats from India, mark a significant step in the government’s rapid response to national security concerns.

According to an official spokesperson from the Home Department, the funds—approved during the 27th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order—are designated to ensure the availability of essential supplies, including food, medicine, and fuel. The funds have been processed by the Home Department and transferred online by the Finance Department.

“All law enforcement agencies, civil defense units, and rescue services are on high alert,” the spokesperson stated, adding that the internal security fund aims to support public welfare and emergency preparedness.

The spokesperson further confirmed that the Pakistan Armed Forces are giving a strong response to Indian hostilities and urged the public to remain calm, avoid spreading rumors, and rely only on verified sources for information.

Citizens have been specifically advised not to share videos or images related to military or law enforcement movements on social media, as such actions could unintentionally assist the enemy. People are also requested to avoid unnecessary travel, stay indoors, and strictly follow safety protocols issued by Civil Defense authorities.