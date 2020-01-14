UrduPoint.com
Punjab Home Dept Seeks Health Reports Of Nawaz  Sharif Within 48-hour

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 01:45 PM

Punjab Home dept seeks health reports of Nawaz  Sharif within 48-hour

The sources say that Punjab Home department has said that they had information that Nawaz Sharif’s health was good now.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 14th, 2020) The Punjab Home department wrote a letter to PML-N Supremo and former three time prime minister Nawa Sharif for provision of latest information about his health here on Tuesday.

The sources said that the Punjab government gave only 48 hours to former Prime Minister, saying that it had information that now his health was good.

The PTI government made hue and cry over former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif after his picture with his brother Shehbaz Sharif, sons and other party leaders went viral on social media.

He was seen in the picture enjoying tea at any restaurant somewhere in London.

The sources said that the Punjab home department issued letter to former PM Nawaz Sharif and Ata Tarar, with directions to them to submit latest reports about health of Nawaz Sharif.

On Nov 19, 2019, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif travelled to London for his medical treatment after he was granted bail on medical grounds in Al-Azizia reference. He was given six-week bail for his treatment in London but still he could not come back.

