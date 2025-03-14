- Home
- Pakistan
- Punjab Home dept takes action against private security company after guard shoots at citizen
Punjab Home Dept Takes Action Against Private Security Company After Guard Shoots At Citizen
Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2025 | 08:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The Punjab Home Department has launched a departmental inquiry into a private security company following an incident at Beijing Underpass, where a guard employed by the company fired directly at a citizen.
According to the spokesperson for the Punjab Home Department, a show-cause notice has been issued to Onyx Security and Management Services. The security company is required to submit a written response to the show-cause notice within 30 days. If the response is unsatisfactory, the company's license will be revoked.
The spokesperson also mentioned that the offices of the private security company have been temporarily sealed. He added that the security company was obligated to comply with the "Private Security Companies (Regulation and Control) (Amendment) Act, 2004." According to the regulation, the security company cannot hire anyone as a guard who is not mentally or physically fit. The home department has also summoned the CEO of the security company for a personal hearing on Monday.
Recent Stories
King of Sweden receives Abdullah bin Zayed in Stockholm
PM Shehbaz congratulates Hindu community on Holi
HBL PSL trophy tour commences today from Hyderabad, Karachi
Missing Wheel of PIA Flight PK-306 found after landing without one at Lahore air ..
Gold price increases by Rs4,700 per tola in Pakistan
Sindh govt launches a job portal for youth
Dubai lights up with spectacular displays as part of 'RamadanInDubai' campaign
National Human Rights Institution concludes participation in GANHRI Annual Meeti ..
Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Foundation continues relief efforts in Gaza
ADDED conducts 965 inspections since beginning of Ramadan
WFP warns of food insecurity risks in Gaza, West Bank
Sharjah Children's Book Awards offers AED110,00 prizes
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Railway Police written exam for constable, lady constable, ASI to be held on Sunday6 minutes ago
-
Superintendent caught red-handed with bribe at Ferozewala examination centre6 minutes ago
-
Punjab Home dept takes action against private security company after guard shoots at citizen6 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests notorious fugitive in Lahore6 minutes ago
-
Govt to support business community to increase investment, exports: PM6 minutes ago
-
PTI must focus on saving country, not one individual: Azma Bukhari16 minutes ago
-
DC reviews educational facilities, examination arrangements16 minutes ago
-
Gulshan Town assigns volunteers to regulate traffic during Ramazan16 minutes ago
-
PPSC declares final results for various departments vacancies16 minutes ago
-
Virtual Center for Child Safety resolved 308,206 cases in eight months16 minutes ago
-
Hindus celebrate Holi at Krishna Mandir Lahore16 minutes ago
-
13 killed, 1478 injured in 1275 RTCs in Punjab16 minutes ago