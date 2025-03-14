Open Menu

Punjab Home Dept Takes Action Against Private Security Company After Guard Shoots At Citizen

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2025 | 08:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The Punjab Home Department has launched a departmental inquiry into a private security company following an incident at Beijing Underpass, where a guard employed by the company fired directly at a citizen.

According to the spokesperson for the Punjab Home Department, a show-cause notice has been issued to Onyx Security and Management Services. The security company is required to submit a written response to the show-cause notice within 30 days. If the response is unsatisfactory, the company's license will be revoked.

The spokesperson also mentioned that the offices of the private security company have been temporarily sealed. He added that the security company was obligated to comply with the "Private Security Companies (Regulation and Control) (Amendment) Act, 2004." According to the regulation, the security company cannot hire anyone as a guard who is not mentally or physically fit. The home department has also summoned the CEO of the security company for a personal hearing on Monday.

