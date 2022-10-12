Punjab Home Minister tenders resignation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Home Minister Col (retd) Hashim Dogar on Tuesday tendered resignation from his post citing personal reasons.

"Today I have resigned from my post due to personal reasons. Insha Allah I will continue to work as a PTI worker," he wrote on his official Twitter handle while sharing his resignation letter.

Hashim Dogar said he had sent his resignation to Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi for approval.

He was sworn in as the provincial interior minister in August this year.