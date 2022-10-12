UrduPoint.com

Punjab Home Minister Tenders Resignation

Umer Jamshaid Published October 12, 2022 | 12:01 AM

Punjab Home Minister tenders resignation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Home Minister Col (retd) Hashim Dogar on Tuesday tendered resignation from his post citing personal reasons.

"Today I have resigned from my post due to personal reasons. Insha Allah I will continue to work as a PTI worker," he wrote on his official Twitter handle while sharing his resignation letter.

Hashim Dogar said he had sent his resignation to Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi for approval.

He was sworn in as the provincial interior minister in August this year.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Punjab Interior Minister Twitter August Post From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2022

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th Oc ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th October 2022

1 hour ago
 US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Uk ..

US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Ukraine as Constructive - State ..

10 hours ago
 NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in ..

NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in Planetary Defense Test Missio ..

10 hours ago
 Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'wors ..

Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'worst manifestation' of modern-day ..

10 hours ago
 Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Jave ..

Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Javed Latif

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.