Punjab home secretary inspects vocational training centre in jail

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Punjab Home Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, accompanied by Inspector General (IG) Prisons Mian Farooq Nazir, conducted a surprise visit to Camp Jail Lahore to inspect vocational training centre, established to equip prisoners with skills.

Jail Superintendent Zaheer Warraich was also present.

The home secretary directed that all prisons in Punjab should provide vocational training in barbering, tailoring, cooking, motorcycle mechanic, electrical work, AC mechanic and carpentry. He also instructed that inmates across Punjab jails should be trained in handicrafts.

The home secretary emphasised that providing technical training to inmates would help them become productive members of society. He directed that long-term prisoners should be trained in carpet weaving and furniture making within jail industries. Expert instructors and consultants should be hired to ensure quality training, added Mengal.

Additionally, he ordered the introduction of beautician and hospitality courses for female prisoners. The secretary instructed that inmates working in jail kitchens should be educated on "food hygiene" with the cooperation of the Punjab Food Authority. He also recommended setting up a candle-making unit in prisons.

Noor-ul-Amin directed that computer courses should be conducted for juvenile inmates in all Punjab prisons. Furthermore, he instructed the development of a compensation model to pay skilled inmates according to their labor, enabling them to support their families while incarcerated.

During his visit, Mengal interacted with the families of prisoners to address their concerns. He instructed the IG Prisons to facilitate families during prison visits.

Mengal also ordered the upgradation of the waiting area at District Jail Lahore.