Punjab Home Secretary Mengal Makes Surprise Visit To Camp Jail

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2025 | 01:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Punjab Home Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal on Friday paid a surprise visit to Camp Jail Lahore, where he toured various sections and directed to provide best vocational training facilities to prisoners.

During his visit, the Secretary took a close look at the handicrafts production and industrial areas within the prison. He emphasized the need for vocational training across all jails in Punjab, instructing that prisoners be taught skills such as barbering, tailoring, cooking, motorcycle mechanics and electrical work.

In particular, he highlighted the importance of offering beautician courses to female inmates.

Furthermore, the Secretary directed that all prisons in Punjab provide training in handicrafts production, with a focus on giving long-term prisoners the skills to create carpets and furniture.

He stressed the need to employ expert instructors and consultants to guide the training programs.

Secretary Mengal noted that providing technical training to prisoners helps integrate them into society as productive members.

During the visit, the Secretary also spoke with family members of the inmates, listening to their concerns about the difficulties they face in maintaining contact with their loved ones. He assured them that measures would be taken to improve facilities for family visits.

Secretary Mengal also praised the efforts of the Inspector General of Prisons Mian Farooq Nazir and Jail Superintendent Zaheer Virk for providing a better environment and effective training programs for the prisoners.

