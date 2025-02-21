Punjab Home Secretary Mengal Makes Surprise Visit To Camp Jail
Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2025 | 01:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Punjab Home Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal on Friday paid a surprise visit to Camp Jail Lahore, where he toured various sections and directed to provide best vocational training facilities to prisoners.
During his visit, the Secretary took a close look at the handicrafts production and industrial areas within the prison. He emphasized the need for vocational training across all jails in Punjab, instructing that prisoners be taught skills such as barbering, tailoring, cooking, motorcycle mechanics and electrical work.
In particular, he highlighted the importance of offering beautician courses to female inmates.
Furthermore, the Secretary directed that all prisons in Punjab provide training in handicrafts production, with a focus on giving long-term prisoners the skills to create carpets and furniture.
He stressed the need to employ expert instructors and consultants to guide the training programs.
Secretary Mengal noted that providing technical training to prisoners helps integrate them into society as productive members.
During the visit, the Secretary also spoke with family members of the inmates, listening to their concerns about the difficulties they face in maintaining contact with their loved ones. He assured them that measures would be taken to improve facilities for family visits.
Secretary Mengal also praised the efforts of the Inspector General of Prisons Mian Farooq Nazir and Jail Superintendent Zaheer Virk for providing a better environment and effective training programs for the prisoners.
Recent Stories
Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan among those with lowest international strike rates
Indian Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, his wife Dhanashree Verma officially divorced
Lockheed Martin highlights AI’s role in strengthening security at IDEX 2025
COAS visits Warminster, Larkhill Garrisons in UK
Chinese researchers develop new frost-resistant sand-control agent
ADNOC completes $2.84 billion marketed offering of ADNOC Gas shares
Korea's SNT Motiv showcases latest rifles, machine guns at IDEX 2025
International Charity Organisation distributes 5,000 food parcels across country
UAE President to commence state visit to Italy
GPSSA outlines rights, obligations of insured under federal pension laws
Japan's core inflation hits 19-month high
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Home Secretary Mengal makes surprise visit to Camp Jail4 minutes ago
-
Police accelerate operation against kite sellers, flyers; arrest 194 minutes ago
-
Siddiqui criticize PTI over undermining of national institutions4 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two bike lifters with four stolen motorcycles14 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 248 kg drugs in five operations24 minutes ago
-
Investigative process more effective, robust, several culprits in Jail: SSP Larkana44 minutes ago
-
Kamber police arrest wanted criminals44 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests human trafficker involved in illegal immigration via sea54 minutes ago
-
Two profiteers held54 minutes ago
-
AIOU admissions open for spring 2025:54 minutes ago
-
Youth dies in road accident1 hour ago
-
Youth dies in road accident1 hour ago