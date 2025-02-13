Punjab Home Secretary Visits Business Facilitation Centre
Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2025 | 09:28 PM
Punjab Home Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal visited the Business Facilitation Centre (BFC) in Lahore, where Manager Abid Saleem briefed him about the center’s performance
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Punjab Home Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal visited the Business Facilitation Centre (BFC) in Lahore, where Manager Abid Saleem briefed him about the center’s performance.
Speaking on the occasion, the secretary said that, on the directives of the chief minister Punjab, the scope of Business Facilitation Centres is being expanded to further facilitate investors.
He added that reforms are being introduced in Punjab’s government institutions in line with the "Ease of Doing Business" principles, following the corporate sector model. The secretary Home emphasised that a secure environment is being provided to both the business community and foreign investors.
He further mentioned that the system of Business Facilitation Centres across Punjab is being made simpler and more efficient.
During the briefing, it was revealed that a total of 45,856 clients have visited the BFCs in Punjab so far. The centre is providing 168 services under one roof from 28 provincial departments and five Federal departments. It was also reported that, during the period, 29,823 clients were issued the required documents, while 11,489 clients were provided with guidance.
Director Civil Defense Punjab, Zamir Hussain, accompanied the secretary Home during the visit.
Recent Stories
WGS 2025: Bangladesh’s Interim Leader shares vision of rebuilding society, res ..
WGS25: PwC Middle East spotlights government innovation with insights on healthc ..
Govt adopts phased approach to rationalize gas pricing: Law Minister
Hazza bin Zayed reviews Ramadan event programme in Al Ain Region
UAE’s medal tally rises to 18 at Fazza Para Athletics GP 2025
Punjab Police, PCHF ink MOU for treatment of children's congenital heart disease ..
EAD issues regulations on administrative penalties to enhance proactive environm ..
Dominica draws inspiration from UAE's digital transformation: Prime Minister
PM, Turkish President discuss bilateral, regional issues
CDA, World Bank join hands to boost Islamabad’s water supply, public services
Court awards 14-day physical remand of accused in 'Iqra violence' case
DIG Hazara emphasizes students to actively participate in extracurricular activi ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt adopts phased approach to rationalize gas pricing: Law Minister7 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police, PCHF ink MOU for treatment of children's congenital heart diseases7 minutes ago
-
PM, Turkish President discuss bilateral, regional issues7 minutes ago
-
CDA, World Bank join hands to boost Islamabad’s water supply, public services7 minutes ago
-
Court awards 14-day physical remand of accused in 'Iqra violence' case6 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara emphasizes students to actively participate in extracurricular activities7 minutes ago
-
FIC MS removed over poor performance7 minutes ago
-
SSP Shoaib pays surprise visit to Khanna police station7 minutes ago
-
6th National Women Youth Career Conference starts at Nowshera7 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on wall chalking: 3 cases filed, 4 arrested in ICT19 minutes ago
-
Chairman Gulshan town visits Karachi University Book Fair19 minutes ago
-
Deputy Chairman Senate announces three-member panel for 346th Senate session19 minutes ago