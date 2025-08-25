Punjab Home Secy Reviews Reforms, Training Programs At PPSTC Sahiwal
Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2025 | 07:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Punjab Home Secretary Dr. Ahmad Javed Qazi on Monday visited the Punjab Prison Staff Training College (PPSTC) in Sahiwal, where he reviewed various stages of training and addressed a special convention titled "Transforming Prison Challenges into Opportunities for Reform."
He was accompanied by Inspector General of Prisons Mian Farooq Nazir, Additional Secretary Prisons Asim Raza, Director General Probation and Parole Shahid Iqbal and DIG Prisons Sahiwal Kamran Anjum.
The secretary was briefed on ongoing training modules by Commandant Shaukat Feroze.
Dr. Javed Qazi observed classes on weapon handling, prison laws, IT and psychology, and inspected physical training, sports activities, as well as special parade sessions conducted for prison staff.
According to the briefing, the training includes awareness sessions on inmate discipline, rights and rehabilitation aimed at reintegrating prisoners as responsible citizens.
During the convention, attended by Sahiwal Commissioner Dr.
Asif Tufail and Deputy Commissioner Shahid Mehmood, the Home Secretary emphasised that the scope of the training college is being extended to cover other departments under the Home Department, such as Probation, Parole and Civil Defence. This will enable officers from these units to benefit from structured training at the college.
Dr. Javed announced plans to upgrade the training college into a modern research institute that will work on prison laws, reforms and social welfare. He also mentioned that the college’s name will be changed after formal approval from the chief minister Punjab.
Highlighting ongoing prison reforms in the province, the secretary said that comprehensive initiatives are being implemented to protect inmates’ rights while equipping them with vocational skills to ensure economic self-reliance. He commended the professional standards of the Prison Staff Training College and said its programmes play a crucial role in preparing staff to perform their duties effectively and ethically.
