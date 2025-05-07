Punjab Hospitals Put On High Alert
Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2025 | 10:02 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The Punjab government has issued urgent directives to all public hospitals across the province to implement emergency measures immediately following the escalation from the eastern border.
According to the details the hospitals staffers on leave have been called back on duty as the leaves of all types have been cancelled. The hospitals' administrations have been instructed to fully prepare round the clock to deal with any emergency situation.
The government has ordered all the hospitals to remain fully equipped with human and medical resources including medicines, first aid, blood transfusion, surgical department preparedness and full strength presence of the medical and paramedical staff.
Similarly, the District Health Authority has also implemented the orders and a control room has been established to monitor the situation.
In an exclusive conversation with APP, Dr. Asif Arbab Niazi, CEO of the District Health Authority Rawalpindi, confirmed the measures being taken.
"All healthcare facilities under our jurisdiction are now operating under Emergency Health Alert status," he said.
Dr. Asif said that the authority has ensured that required staff was present in full strength, with emergency medical supplies.
