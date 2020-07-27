UrduPoint.com
Punjab House To Be Constructed At Taftan, Says Religious Ministry Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 09:20 PM

Punjab House to be constructed at Taftan, says Religious Ministry spokesman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab House would be constructed at Pak-Iran border crossing Taftan with the cost of Rs 250 million for providing accommodation facilities to Zaireen visiting sacred places located in Iran and Iraq.

A spokesman of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony said in a statement that the construction cost of Punjab House had been donated by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar during his recent visit to Balochistan.

"A comprehensive strategy was being devised to provide optimum residential facilities to especially Punjab pilgrims visiting sacred places situated in Iran and Iraq.

" He said the pilgrims had to enter Iran from Taftan, a small transit border town located at a distance of 630 kilometres in the south-west of capital Quetta.

The religious tourists have to wait at Taftan border while going and coming back from Iran. The border town lacks facilities for visitors.Punjab House would fulfil their requirements.

Meanwhile, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri and secretary Sardar Ajaz Ahmed Khan Jaffar thanked the Punjab chief minister for his valuable donation and termed it as an important step for the welfare of religious tourists.

