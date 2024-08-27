Punjab Human Capital Investment Project meeting held

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) A meeting of the District Coordination Committee under the Punjab Human Capital Investment Project was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning, Farooq Qamar.

The meeting provided a briefing on the progress of Aghosh, Bunyad, and Khud Mukhtar programs. Under this initiative, the Punjab government is successfully implementing programs aimed at better health, economic prosperity, and standardised early education in 12 selected districts of Southern Punjab.

Attendees included Deputy Director Development Faisal Shahzad, District Focal Person for the Punjab Human Capital Investment Project Taimur Shahbaz, Deputy Education Officer (Elementary) Muhammad Shahbaz, Education Planning Officer Malik Muhammad Tariq, and Dr. Zain from the health department, along with officers from other relevant departments. The Additional Deputy Commissioner of Finance instructed officers to ensure proper registration of women at health centers, enabling timely and easy transfer of conditional cash under the Aghosh program.

Deputy Director Development Faisal Shahzad emphasized completing the developmental schemes of health centers included in the project as soon as possible to guarantee the provision of quality facilities to the public. Earlier, Taimur Shahbaz, District Focal Person for the Punjab Human Capital Investment Project, briefed the meeting on the Aghosh program of the Punjab Social Protection Authority, mentioning that registered pregnant and breastfeeding women across the district are receiving their payments from selected cash-out agents. He further explained that under the Bunyad program, children are receiving Early Childhood Care and Education (standardised early education and care) facilities in government schools, and that standard furniture, reading corners, and libraries have been established in 400 schools for young children. Similarly, under the Economic Prosperity project, productive assets have been distributed to 5,570 households.