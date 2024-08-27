Punjab Human Capital Investment Project Meeting Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2024 | 05:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) A meeting of the District Coordination Committee under the Punjab Human Capital Investment Project was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning, Farooq Qamar.
The meeting provided a briefing on the progress of Aghosh, Bunyad, and Khud Mukhtar programs. Under this initiative, the Punjab government is successfully implementing programs aimed at better health, economic prosperity, and standardised early education in 12 selected districts of Southern Punjab.
Attendees included Deputy Director Development Faisal Shahzad, District Focal Person for the Punjab Human Capital Investment Project Taimur Shahbaz, Deputy Education Officer (Elementary) Muhammad Shahbaz, Education Planning Officer Malik Muhammad Tariq, and Dr. Zain from the health department, along with officers from other relevant departments. The Additional Deputy Commissioner of Finance instructed officers to ensure proper registration of women at health centers, enabling timely and easy transfer of conditional cash under the Aghosh program.
Deputy Director Development Faisal Shahzad emphasized completing the developmental schemes of health centers included in the project as soon as possible to guarantee the provision of quality facilities to the public. Earlier, Taimur Shahbaz, District Focal Person for the Punjab Human Capital Investment Project, briefed the meeting on the Aghosh program of the Punjab Social Protection Authority, mentioning that registered pregnant and breastfeeding women across the district are receiving their payments from selected cash-out agents. He further explained that under the Bunyad program, children are receiving Early Childhood Care and Education (standardised early education and care) facilities in government schools, and that standard furniture, reading corners, and libraries have been established in 400 schools for young children. Similarly, under the Economic Prosperity project, productive assets have been distributed to 5,570 households.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 August 2024
UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women
CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..
DPO visits Phularwan police station
Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation
Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais
Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission
Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector
Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city
More Stories From Pakistan
-
1 killed in car-truck collision on Swat Expressway19 minutes ago
-
DC inspects city's drainage after rain29 minutes ago
-
Intellectuals, poets pay tribute to Singer Beejal Sindhi9 hours ago
-
Meeting focuses on resource utilization for maximum relief during prolonged rainfall10 hours ago
-
CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensure seamless operatio ..11 hours ago
-
DPO visits Phularwan police station11 hours ago
-
Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais12 hours ago
-
Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games12 hours ago
-
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission12 hours ago
-
Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city12 hours ago
-
PM for identification, strict action against terrorists involved in Balochistan’s incidents12 hours ago
-
'Planting trees is moral duty of everyone'12 hours ago