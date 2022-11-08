UrduPoint.com

Punjab I&CD Secy Reviews Working Of Alhamra

Published November 08, 2022

LAHORE, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :-:Punjab Information and Culture Department (I&CD) Secretary Muhammad Asif Bilal Lodhi on Tuesday visited Alhamra Art Council to review the performance and working of the institution.

Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi briefed the secretary about the ongoing activities and exhibitions.

The secretary also visited the academy of Performance Arts, Alhamra Studio and other parts of the council and met teachers of the institute.

He observed the performance of artists and appreciated their services for promoting arts and culture.

He appreciated the efforts of LAC for organizing informative and events for the public, especially for the youth.

On the occasion, he said that Alhamra was playing a pivotal role in promoting art and culture across the country, adding that exhibitions, awareness seminars and sessionswere being arranged to aware the public about arts.

Later, LAC ED Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi presented souvenir to the secretary.

More Stories From Pakistan

