Punjab IG instructs all regions to eliminate criminal gangs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, has said that zero tolerance should be ensured for delays in registering FIRs, restricting complainants, and corruption, with strict action to be taken.

He expressed these views while giving instructions to officers during a meeting he chaired at the Central Police Office. He emphasized that the crackdown for arrest of A-category proclaimed offenders should be made more effective, and the rate of challans and recovery should be further improved.

He instructed that DNA samples in cases of abuse against women and children be sent immediately for forensic analysis. In high-profile cases, the quality of investigation and compliance of issued protocols must be ensured at all costs.

The IG directed all regions to eliminate criminal gangs and resolve pending complaints on 1787 and the CM Portal within the given timeline.

He appreciated the performance of DPOs in districts, including Khushab and Bhakkar, for their crackdown on notorious gangs and also praised the excellent command and public service delivery of RPOs Sargodha and Faisalabad.

He reviewed the performance, issues, and challenges faced by the six regions and their districts.

During the meeting, matters related to the arrest of dangerous gangs, recovery, quality of investigation, and challaning were discussed. He also reviewed the situation of controlling serious crimes such as dacoity-murders, blind murders, and kidnappings for ransom.

He directed the Rawalpindi region to improve its performance in investigation, recovery, prosecution and resolution of complaints on 1787. Additional IG Investigation, Additional IG Operations, Additional IG IAB, DIGs, and senior officers were present in the meeting, while RPOs, CPOs, and DPOs from the Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sahiwal, and Sheikhupura regions participated via video link.