Punjab IG rewards efficient officials

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar distributed cash prizes and certificates of appreciation among officials who performed their duties effectively.

In a ceremony held at the Central Police Office, the IG Punjab appreciated officials belonging to different districts and asked them to continue their excellent performance. He awarded cash prizes and certificates of appreciation to 35 officers and personnel of the Dolphin Squad Lahore. Officers and officials from Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot also received cash prizes and certificates. Police of Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Sargodha, Khushab and Bhakkar also got rewards. Apart from supervisory officers, 157 officers in total from the rank of constable to inspector were among the recipients.

The IG, addressing the officers, said that encouraging best performing officers is a good tradition of the Punjab Police which aims to keep the morale of the force high for better performance of duties and elimination of crimes.

He appreciated the awardees and asked them to continue their hard work. He said that the benefits of the awards and honors received from the department should be transferred to citizens in the form of more better performance, expedited operations against gangsters, dacoits, miscreants, drug dealers and other criminals. Dr. Usman Anwar said that intelligence-based operations against criminals should be continued on a daily basis to eradicate organized crime and modern policing and information technology should be fully utilized to protect the lives and properties of citizens. Additional IG Finance and Welfare Muhammad Riaz Nazir Gara, Additional IG Punjab Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry, AIG Discipline Ahsan Saifullah and AIG Welfare Naveed Ajmal attended the ceremony.