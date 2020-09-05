UrduPoint.com
Punjab IG Urges Officers To Uphold Rule Of Law

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 06:30 PM

Punjab IG urges officers to uphold rule of law

Inspector General Police Punjab Shoaib Dastagir Saturday said that protection of citizen's property and lives to uphold rule of law is the primary responsibility of police force

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Shoaib Dastagir Saturday said that protection of citizen's property and lives to uphold rule of law is the Primary responsibility of police force.

The provincial police chief expressed these views during his visit to Rawalpindi Police Lines.

Rawalpindi RPO Imran Ahmar, CPO Ahsan Younis, SSP operations Shoaib Mehmood, CTO Syed Ali Akbar, Divisional SPs, SP headquarter along with other senior officers welcomed the IGP.

On his arrival, a smart police squad presented traditional salute to the police chief at the district Police Lines.

IGP Shoaib Dastagir laid floral wreath on Yadgar-e-Shuhada of police martyrs and offered Fateha for the higher ranks of the departed souls.

He paid rich tribute to the martyrs and said that every soldier of police was ready to sacrifice his life for the protection of the public.

"I felt proud for being the commander of this force," he added.

IGP inaugurated the Altaf Hussain (Shaheed) mess and Arshad Shaheed auditorium while visited ASI Hassan Naeem Gym and Head Constable Sajid Mehmood (Shaheed) library where he met with police official and appreciated the projects and the facilities being provided there for Police force.

Shoaib Dastgir formally inaugurated the Police Welfare Center. CPO Rawalpindi gave a detailed briefing and said that earlier, Police personnel were facing difficulties for resolving their issues but after this centre the problems faced by them will be resolved within the given time frame.

IG Punjab took special interest in the online system of the Police Welfare Center and commended CPO Rawalpindi for launching the best welfare project of the force.

