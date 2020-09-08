Punjab IGP Shoaib Dastagir transferred

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 8th, 2020) Inspector General of Police Shoaib Dastagir was transferred, the sources said on Tuesday.

Shoaib Dastagir was the fifth IGP since the PTI government took to power after 2018 General Elections.

Earlier, the sources said that the Centre and Punjab government had refused to change their decision regarding appointment of Umer Sheikh as Capital City Police Officer (CCPO).

They said that newly appointed CCPO had said that he was apologizing to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) if his feelings had been hurt, and vowed to serve his command.

Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Lahore after which CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed was changed. Inspector General of Police Shoaib Dastagir was not happy with the appointed of Umar Sheikh as the next CCPO Lahore.

According to latest reports, IGP Shoaib Dastgir had not been on his duty at IGP Office for last three days amid the uncertainty prevailing among the ranks of the bureaucracy since the PTI came into power after the 2018 general elections.

The disgruntled IGP had directly raised the issue with Prime Minister’s house and resisted the transfer of Zulfiqar Hameed who he said was a competent officer. The IGP contacted the PM house without any prior schedule and expressed his reservations over the issue.

The sources said that the IGP also raised the matter with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar as he was unhappy with the posting of Umer Sheikh. They said that the Punjab CM directed him to continue his duties.

The senior officers, after the said issue, started gathering at CPO office and the sources claimed that the IGP had made his future decision.

“The IGP will disclose his future decision in next few days,” the sources close to the IGP said with the condition of anonymity.

Former Punjab Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah said that Umar Sheikh was appointed as CCPO Lahore at the place of Zulfiqar Hameed was tasked to target the main opposition party.

It may be mentioned here that Shoaib Dastagir is the fifth Punjab IGP since the PTI came into power in 2018. He had replaced Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan on November 26, 2019.