Punjab implementing long-term policies to curb smog: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Punjab's Caretaker Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr. Jamal Nasir said on Thursday that the provincial government was implementing long-term strategies to check rising smog levels.

Giving briefing about measures being taken to tackle smog, he said that in response to surge in respiratory and allergic diseases, hospitals had been stocked with necessary medications. The construction of Lahore's first environmental laboratory is underway to analyse air pollution elements.

Dr. Nasir outlined additional government initiatives, including exploration of artificial rainfall as a means to alleviate smog.

A dedicated committee, led by the Chief Secretary of Punjab, has been formed to coordinate essential actions. Collaborations with experts from BahaUddin Zakariya University Multan and Punjab University are underway, he said.

He said that to address air quality, plans include installation of ionization filters to spray water at 12 locations in Lahore to reduce humidity. The expertise of Chinese professionals will be enlisted to bolster smog control efforts. Moreover, rigorous checks on petrol and diesel quality at pumps across Punjab have been intensified, with directives for the police and transport department to crack down on those selling substandard fuel.