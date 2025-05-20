Open Menu

Punjab Implements Relief Package For Victims Of Cowardly Indian Attack

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2025 | 03:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) The implementation of relief package announced by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz

Sharif for innocent children and civilians martyred or injured in the cowardly Indian attack

has officially begun in Punjab.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Home Department said on Tuesday that on the direction

of Punjab Chief Minister, the Punjab Home Department has issued formal directives to

Deputy Commissioners in 14 affected districts of the province for the transparent distribution

of financial assistance.

A total of Rs 343 million has been released to Deputy Commissioners of Kasur, Sheikhupura,

Nankana Sahib, Attock, Murree, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh,

Gujrat, Sialkot, Khanewal, Okara and Rawalpindi districts. The funds have been transferred

to their designated Asaan Assignment Accounts to ensure immediate and effective aid delivery.

An amount of Rs 10 million will be paid to the legal heirs of each martyr, Rs 2 million for those

severely injured and Rs 1 million will be given who received minor injuries as financial assistance.

Before the distribution, a thorough verification of each claimant’s eligibility will be carried out

to ensure that aid reaches only rightful beneficiaries and the legal heirs of martyrs. No third

party will be permitted to receive payments on behalf of victims.

The Home Department has instructed that complete records, including proof of cheque distribution

and personal details of victims, be securely maintained. Privacy and confidentiality of the grieving

families will be strictly protected.

Relief distribution will be based solely on the final list provided by the Home Department.

All Deputy Commissioners are required to submit detailed reports of the fund distribution

to the department.

