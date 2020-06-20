UrduPoint.com
Punjab Imposes Section 144 On Hoarding Of Oxygen Cylinders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 07:54 PM

The Punjab government has imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) on hoarding of oxygen cylinders across the province on the request of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&PSHD) Punjab

According to the P&SHD sources on Saturday, the Home Department issued a circular in this regard.

Now hoarding and profiteering of oxygen cylinders, concentrators and pulse oxymeters would be crime in the province.

Secretary P&SHD M Usman said that COVID-19 patients were suffering due to hoarding and profiteering of the essential items.

He said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was monitoring the COVID-19 situation himself, adding that Section 144 would remain in place for two months on these products.

