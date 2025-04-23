Open Menu

Punjab Industrial Expo Inaugurated At Global Village

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2025 | 12:10 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) In line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Punjab Industrial Expo was inaugurated at Global Village Johar Town Lahore, under the auspices of the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA).

The event was jointly inaugurated by Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari. PHA Director General Muhammad Tahir Wattoo was also present at the ceremony.

The industrial exhibition, running from April 22 to 27, showcases live demonstrations by artisans and artists from across Punjab, presenting their craftsmanship in calligraphy, linocut, sketching, handloom weaving, black stone work, mehndi art, silver jewelry, and other traditional and industrial crafts. With free entry for the public, the event offers a wide array of attractions including craft displays, traditional Punjabi food stalls, and diverse recreational activities. Highlights of the event include laser shows, magic shows, talent contests, play performances, face painting, drum circles, musical chair games, and stand-up comedy sessions.

Special features also include Qawwali Nights on April 24 and 25, and a musical concert scheduled for April 26 at the Global Village amphitheater.

During their visit, Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Minister Azma Bukhari toured various stalls and encouraged both artisans and entrepreneurs.

Speaking to the media, Minister Aurangzeb noted that over 200 artisans from across Punjab are participating in the expo. This exhibition is a continuation of the success of the Horse and Cattle Show and reflects their commitment to promoting Punjab’s rich cultural heritage and local industry, she said. PHA and CBD have successfully executed this event in line with the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. She further added that the Global Village, once a neglected venue, has now become a vibrant hub of culture and community activity. The minister congratulated the entire teams of PHA and CBD for organizing a successful event and reaffirmed that such cultural and industrial celebrations will continue to be held at the venue in the future.

