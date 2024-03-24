Open Menu

Punjab Info Minister Rubbishes Barrister Saif's Allegations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2024 | 05:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Provincial Minister for Information Azma Bokhari, responding to a statement of PTI leader Barrister Saif, stated that according to officials of Adiyala Jail, Pervaiz Elahi had fallen in the washroom and got injured.

In a statement, she said, "Barrister Saif, before levelling an allegation on Maryam Nawaz, you should have read the report of Adiyala Jail officials." Azma Bokhari stated that Pervaiz Elahi's son had no worry about his father.

"The tonga party has made a habit to level allegations of their every crime on Maryam Nawaz. She is much busy and has no time to monitor the activities of every worker of the tonga party. Maryam Nawaz is focusing her attention to serve the people of her province and does not care for her opponents. May it be Ali Amin Gandapur or Barrister Saif, everyone in the PTI follows into the footsteps of their leader. They play the politics of levelling baseless allegations like their leader," she added.

