Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari distributes internship certificates among 180 students

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 06, 2024 | 06:40 PM
Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari distributed certificates among 180 students, who completed the internship course here at the special ceremony, held at the Directorate General of Public Relations (DGPR)
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari distributed certificates among 180 students, who completed the internship course here at the special ceremony, held at the Directorate General of Public Relations (DGPR).
Speaking at the event, Azma said that it was an honour for her that within a few months, 180 students had completed the internship course. These students had made significant contributions to the electronic media, social media and print media, which was highly commendable. My department's doors were open to students from all universities, she added.
The DGPR plans to further expand internship programme.
Students were provided with a good, family-oriented environment at DGPR. "In line with the demands of the modern age, it has become essential to educate students about both conventional and digital media."
The students who completed the internship course belong to Forman Christian College University, Lahore College for Women University, the University of Narowal, and the University of Punjab. The ceremony was attended by DGPR Punjab Ghulam Sagheer Shahid, Director Electronic Media Sohail Rana, Deputy Director Hafsa Javed, and Rida Malik from the Digital Media Wing.
