Punjab Information minister condemns terrorism in Kerman

Punjab Caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir strongly condemned the recent acts of terrorism in the city of Kerman, Iran

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir strongly condemned the recent acts of terrorism in the city of Kerman, Iran.

In a statement issued here, he stated that terrorism was deplorable in all its forms, emphasizing the urgent need to expose those responsible for orchestrating such heinous acts.

Amir Mir asserted that the resilient people of Iran could not be cowed or suppressed by these acts of terror.

The minister expressed profound sorrow over loss of precious lives, resulting from the terrorist incidents in Kerman. "In solidarity with our Iranian brethren, we share an equal burden of grief over this heart-wrenching situation," he said.