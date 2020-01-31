Punjab Information Minister condoles with journalist

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has expressed deep grief over the demise of father of Jamshaid Ahmad Butt, Daily Dunya Lahore's Chief news Editor.

In his condolence message issued here on Friday, the minister prayed Allah Almighty to rest the deceased in eternal peace and grant courage to his family to bear irreparable loss with fortitude.