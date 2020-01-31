UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Information Minister Condoles With Journalist

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 06:37 PM

Punjab Information Minister condoles with journalist

Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has expressed deep grief over the demise of father of Jamshaid Ahmad Butt, Daily Dunya Lahore's Chief News Editor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has expressed deep grief over the demise of father of Jamshaid Ahmad Butt, Daily Dunya Lahore's Chief news Editor.

In his condolence message issued here on Friday, the minister prayed Allah Almighty to rest the deceased in eternal peace and grant courage to his family to bear irreparable loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Lahore Information Minister Punjab Family

Recent Stories

Increasing exports is the only available option: M ..

35 minutes ago

Pakistan squad for Rawalpindi Test to be announced ..

39 minutes ago

13 dead, 956 injured in 885 road accidents

4 minutes ago

Brexit Teaches EU to Treat Europeans' Expectations ..

4 minutes ago

Hangings of Delhi bus gang-rapists postponed

4 minutes ago

Empower bonded labour through unions

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.