UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Information Minister Fayaz Ul Hassan Chohan Terms Grave Denial Condemnable

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 04:31 PM

Punjab Information Minister Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan terms grave denial condemnable

Punjab Information Minister Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan said on Monday that denial regarding the burial of stand up comedian king Aman Ullah was against the basic human rights and termed this act inhuman and condemnable

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Information Minister Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan said on Monday that denial regarding the burial of stand up comedian king Aman Ullah was against the basic human rights and termed this act inhuman and condemnable.

Talking to a private news channel he stated that he had been in politics for last 30 years in providing services to the welfare of the society, discrimination and intolerance must be avoided to create harmony in the society.

He further said he was shocked to hear that grave yard administration was not allowing to bury Aman ullah's body in the cemetery due to his profession, it was a need of time that people must be taught humane values and basic rights of a human.

"Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf government is determined to provide basic rights to masses and to eliminate the racial, gender and cast differences from the society," he mentioned.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Information Minister Punjab From Government

Recent Stories

Hamza Shehbaz says PTI’s govt is a curse

5 minutes ago

UAE, Uganda discuss enhancing cooperation

6 minutes ago

Ashraf Ghani Sworn in as Afghan President - Report ..

5 minutes ago

Islam gives unprecedented rights to women: VC Parv ..

33 seconds ago

Afghanistan's ex-chief executive Abdullah inaugura ..

35 seconds ago

Gold imports up by 3.61%

37 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.