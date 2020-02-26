Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hasan Chohan criticizes PML-N leadership

Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hasan Chohan said on Wednesday while criticizing PML-N leadership for submitting insufficient medical reports in the court of law which was merely a nominal proof of his illness as Sharif family felt no shame in dodging the nation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hasan Chohan said on Wednesday while criticizing PML-N leadership for submitting insufficient medical reports in the court of law which was merely a nominal proof of his illness as Sharif family felt no shame in dodging the nation.

Talking to a private news channel he stated that PML-N leaders were still misinforming the media regarding Nawaz Sharif's health though the ex-premier has not stayed for a day in hospital, the Punjab government and medical board decided to cancel the bail of convicted politician.

He said Rana Sanaullah mentioned that doctors would perform a heart surgery of the ex-prime minister on 24th February but later his personal doctor denied the information.

Replying to a question he said Mariam Safdar had instead created problems for the party's political future,the Punjab government would declare the ex- prime minister absconder if he will not reach to the country within the stipulated time, he further informed.