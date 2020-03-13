UrduPoint.com
Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan Criticizes PML-N Leadership

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 04:23 PM

Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan criticizes PML-N leadership

Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan while criticizing PML-N leadership said that Maryam Nawaz has always played cheap political tactics to gain popularity by uttering embarrassing remarks in her press conferences

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan while criticizing PML-N leadership said that Maryam Nawaz has always played cheap political tactics to gain popularity by uttering embarrassing remarks in her press conferences.

Talking to a private news channel he said that Maryam Nawaz was not competent enough to represent a political party in the absence of its leadership, she has refuted the remarks of senior politicians regarding Nawaz Sharif's wish, "Maryam Nawaz should be with him during his heart surgery".

Many of party's senior workers had confirmed the news which was already being discussed everywhere, later Maryam Nawaz denied the statements.

"If Maryam Nawaz wants to prove herself a true democratic politician, she must accept and respect the mandate given to Prime Minister Imran Khan by the masses during general election 2018," he expressed.

PML-N leadership and spokespersons believed in propagating against the government and they always remained busy in conspiring to damage the image of the government in the public, he further said.

