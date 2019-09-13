UrduPoint.com
Punjab Information Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal Asked Opposition Parties To Show More Seriousness Over Kashmir Issue

Fri 13th September 2019

Punjab Information Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal asked opposition parties to show more seriousness over Kashmir issue

Punjab Information Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal Friday asked the opposition parties of Pakistan Muslim league-Nawaz(PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party(PPP) to show more political seriousness in the Parliament for the discussion of Kashmir issue and refrain them from undue criticism on government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Information Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal Friday asked the opposition parties of Pakistan Muslim league-Nawaz(PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party(PPP) to show more political seriousness in the Parliament for the discussion of Kashmir issue and refrain them from undue criticism on government.

Talking to private news channel, he said that a democratic president was addressing the national issues whereas the opposition parties were protesting for their personal interests, adding, Imran Khan's government is committed to bring reforms at all national institutions through effective strategies.

She criticized the opposition parties and said that money launderers and financially corrupt leaders would not be facilitated via production orders or any other deals.

He said that the reason behind hue and cry of the opposition in parliament was putting them accountable for their misdeeds of the last ten years.

He said, "Imran Khan has devoted himself completely to the cause of Kashmir and for uplifting the country. Everyone knows that he is not doing this for himself but for his country and Kashmiri people.

He is the best supporter for Kashmir cause," he added.

He assured that Kashmiris should be given the right to self-determination according to UN Charter and the world has started comparing Narendra Modi with Adolf Hitler over the scrapping of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and blockade of the region.

PM'S today's visit to Muzaffarabad was to address a public gathering and that would definitely have a historic impact. Pakistan always expressed solidarity with Kashmir brethren and stood with them and would continue their support for their right to self-determination.

He said PM Imran Khan would deliver a forceful address in front of general Assembly on September 27 and effectively present Kashmir case at international front.

