Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), Al-Khidmat signs MoU

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to empower women with digital and entrepreneurial skills.

In this regard, an Al-Khidmat Foundation delegation visited PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf, marking a significant step towards fostering inclusive growth within Pakistan's digital ecosystem.

PITB Director General (DG) e-Governance Sajid Latif and Al-Khidmat Foundation Lahore President Engr Ahmad Hammad Rashid signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations. Key participants included PITB Director Skills Development Chaudhary Ahmad Islam, Al-Khidmat’s Director BanoQabil Program Lahore Dr. Usman Afzal, and Regional Head VMD Al-Khidmat Foundation Lahore Moawiz Bin Tahir.

As part of the MoU, PITB will provide Al-Khidmat Foundation with a database of high-achieving and deserving female students from its SheWins program.

Al-Khidmat Foundation will support these students by offering interest-free financing for essential digital tools, including laptops and mobile phones. This collaboration is aimed at facilitating access to resources and skills development, empowering women to participate in Pakistan’s digital economy actively.

Speaking on the occasion, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf said, “This partnership represents a pivotal step toward advancing digital inclusion and empowering women across the country. We believe that through programs like SheWins and the support of partners like Al-Khidmat Foundation, we can create more opportunities for women to thrive in today’s digital landscape.”