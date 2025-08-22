Open Menu

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Delegation Visited Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS)

Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2025 | 06:14 PM

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) delegation visited Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS)

A delegation of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) on late Thursday visited Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) and interacted with vice chancellor and heads of different departments

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) A delegation of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) on late Thursday visited Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) and interacted with vice chancellor and heads of different departments.

According to a release of the university, the PITB team, during the visit, briefed the VC and heads of departments about key initiative of Punjab government for students including Chief Minister IT internship program, global IT certification, Maker Super Punjab etc.

The delegation highlighted how these programs will empower students with digital skills, enabling them to earn through online platform. the visitors requested head of departments to encourage students to avail these opportunities.

VC Prof Dr Shazia Basheer appreciated PITB's efforts and expressed gratitude to the team.

An MoU between GCWUS and PITB would be signed to further strengthen collaboration in mutual fields

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns targeting of World Food Prog ..

UAE strongly condemns targeting of World Food Programme humanitarian convoy in S ..

21 minutes ago
 Weather update; strong winds, thunderstorms likel ..

Weather update; strong winds, thunderstorms likely in Pakistan from August 23

23 minutes ago
 Pak, Bangladesh discuss collaborations in food sec ..

Pak, Bangladesh discuss collaborations in food security

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan ready for comprehensive talks with India, ..

Pakistan ready for comprehensive talks with India, says Ishaq Dar

36 minutes ago
 SBP injects over Rs 1.44 trillion in market

SBP injects over Rs 1.44 trillion in market

6 minutes ago
 ADB mapping out low carbon agriculture mechanism f ..

ADB mapping out low carbon agriculture mechanism for Pakistan: Noriko Sato

6 minutes ago
Hania Amir’s new photos spark social media buzz

Hania Amir’s new photos spark social media buzz

1 hour ago
 UAE continues efforts to combat organised crime wi ..

UAE continues efforts to combat organised crime with extradition of two internat ..

2 hours ago
 Rupee gains 02 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee gains 02 paisa against US Dollar

6 minutes ago
 Punjabi comedian Jaswinder Singh Bhalla passes awa ..

Punjabi comedian Jaswinder Singh Bhalla passes away at 65

2 hours ago
 Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) delegat ..

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) delegation visited Government College ..

6 minutes ago
 Gaza famine a war crime, urgent global responsibil ..

Gaza famine a war crime, urgent global responsibility: UN

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan