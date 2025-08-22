Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) delegation visited Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS)

A delegation of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) on late Thursday visited Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) and interacted with vice chancellor and heads of different departments

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) A delegation of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) on late Thursday visited Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) and interacted with vice chancellor and heads of different departments.

According to a release of the university, the PITB team, during the visit, briefed the VC and heads of departments about key initiative of Punjab government for students including Chief Minister IT internship program, global IT certification, Maker Super Punjab etc.

The delegation highlighted how these programs will empower students with digital skills, enabling them to earn through online platform. the visitors requested head of departments to encourage students to avail these opportunities.

VC Prof Dr Shazia Basheer appreciated PITB's efforts and expressed gratitude to the team.

An MoU between GCWUS and PITB would be signed to further strengthen collaboration in mutual fields