Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), Sindh Traffic Police Sign MoU
Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2024 | 07:10 PM
The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Sindh Traffic Police to develop the Driving Licence Information Management System (DLIMS) for Sindh province
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Sindh Traffic Police to develop the Driving Licence Information Management System (DLIMS) for Sindh province.
The agreement was signed by Sindh DIG and Head of Licensing Iqbal Dara and PITB Joint Director Rai Rashid, representing their respective organizations, here on Thursday..
Key technical team members and licensing in-charges from the Sindh Traffic Police were also present at the signing ceremony. This initiative is set to provide citizens across Sindh with a more efficient and user-friendly driving license system. The collaboration highlights a significant step towards enhancing public service delivery through innovative technology.
Recent Stories
Stock markets diverge ahead of key inflation data
Three-day training workshop on ‘Leishmaniasis’ concludes at Addis Ababa Uni ..
Four arrested in international anti-malware sweep
Rs.874.9m fine imposed on 8,498 power pilferers
CISS AJK Hosts Poster Competition to Commemorate Youm-e-Takbeer
Universities to function as technology and knowledge incubators: CM Sindh
Macron to host Biden for state visit after D-Day commemoration
Update about driving license for Sindh citizens; check details here
Boiler sealed, fine imposed on owner
Pakistan’s multi mission satellite PAKSAT-MM1 launched successfully
Pak Sat MM-1 communications satellite launch another chapter in Pak-China space ..
Rs 25,000 fine imposed on shopkeepers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three-day training workshop on ‘Leishmaniasis’ concludes at Addis Ababa University4 minutes ago
-
Rs.874.9m fine imposed on 8,498 power pilferers1 minute ago
-
CISS AJK Hosts Poster Competition to Commemorate Youm-e-Takbeer1 minute ago
-
Universities to function as technology and knowledge incubators: CM Sindh1 minute ago
-
Update about driving license for Sindh citizens; check details here14 minutes ago
-
Boiler sealed, fine imposed on owner5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s multi mission satellite PAKSAT-MM1 launched successfully5 minutes ago
-
Rs 25,000 fine imposed on shopkeepers8 minutes ago
-
Murder convict sentenced life imprisonment9 minutes ago
-
Head of madrassa dies, brother injured in Dir Lower firing9 minutes ago
-
Woman killed in road mishap17 minutes ago
-
3 education board employees promoted14 minutes ago