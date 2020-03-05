UrduPoint.com
Punjab Inofrmation Minister Fayaz Ul Hassan Chohan Endorses Fawad's Stance Over PML-N's Delaying Tactics

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 02:37 PM

Punjab Inofrmation Minister Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan endorses Fawad's stance over PML-N's delaying tactics

Punjab Inofrmation Minister Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan said while endorsing the statement of Science and Technology Minister Chaudhry Fawad regarding PML-N leadership for playing dilly-delaying tactics to stay in London against the court decision,was starkly unconstitutional

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Inofrmation Minister Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan said while endorsing the statement of Science and Technology Minister Chaudhry Fawad regarding PML-N leadership for playing dilly-delaying tactics to stay in London against the court decision,was starkly unconstitutional.

Talking to a private news channel on Thursday he said that court could declare him absconder for living abroad beyond the permitted time as Nawaz Sharif was convicted by the courts in corruption cases, he was only allowed to travel UK over health issue.

"When they were here the whole party was claiming that Nawaz Sharif was diagnosed with multiple chronic diseases and blaming the PTI government for retaliation as many of the cabinet members were against the departure of a convicted politician, moreover later he was seen dining out with family and friends in UK,"he said.

Replying to a question he said that Sharif brothers return has become crucial for the survival of their party as it was on the verge of losing its credibility in masses,PML-N leadership had sent the incomplete medical reports which could not satisfy the Punjab government and court regarding his current health situation.

