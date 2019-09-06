UrduPoint.com
Punjab Institute Of Language Art And Culture (pilac) Take Out Rally For Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

Punjab Institute of Language Art and Culture (pilac) on Friday took out a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Institute of Language Art and Culture (pilac) on Friday took out a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

Employees of PILAC besides audience of FM Punjab rang radio participated in the rally which started from Punjabi Complex and terminated at the same place after passing Nishtar Complex, Ferozpur road.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with different slogans in the favour of liberty of Kashmir, Pak Army Zindabad and against Indian prime ministerModi.

