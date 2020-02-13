Punjab Institute of Language, Art and Culture organizes ceremony on Inaternational Radio Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :The Punjab Institute of Language, Art and Culture (PILAC) and KFM Radio 95 Punjab Rang Thursday organized a ceremony on the International Day of Radio.

Addressing on the occasion, PILAC Director General Suman Rai said that Radio had basic importance despite all facilities of broadcasting and communication changes in modern times.

Special steps have been taken for making more better programmes of FM Radio.

On this occasion, DG PILAC along with Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Director General Athar Ali Khancut the cake .