UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Institute Of Language, Art And Culture Organizes Ceremony On Inaternational Radio Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 09:01 PM

Punjab Institute of Language, Art and Culture organizes ceremony on Inaternational Radio Day

The Punjab Institute of Language, Art and Culture (PILAC) and KFM Radio 95 Punjab Rang Thursday organized a ceremony on the International Day of Radio

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :The Punjab Institute of Language, Art and Culture (PILAC) and KFM Radio 95 Punjab Rang Thursday organized a ceremony on the International Day of Radio.

Addressing on the occasion, PILAC Director General Suman Rai said that Radio had basic importance despite all facilities of broadcasting and communication changes in modern times.

Special steps have been taken for making more better programmes of FM Radio.

On this occasion, DG PILAC along with Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Director General Athar Ali Khancut the cake .

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab All

Recent Stories

Hotel establishment revenue up to AED5.83 bn in 20 ..

3 minutes ago

UAE reviews plans to combat terrorism, money laund ..

18 minutes ago

Sharjah CP honours winners of Innovation Award

48 minutes ago

Minister attends 2nd Int'l Hematlogy Moot

2 minutes ago

KP govt, PESCO agree to provide cheap electricity ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister condoles labourers' death in ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.