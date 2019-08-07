UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Institute Of Language, Art & Culture To Organize I-Day Cultural Mela

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 08:13 PM

Punjab Institute of Language, Art & Culture to organize I-Day cultural mela

Punjab Institute of Language, Art & Culture (PILAC) will organize a two-day independence day cultural mela at Multan Arts Council from August 8, Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Institute of Language, Art & Culture (PILAC) will organize a two-day independence day cultural mela at Multan Arts Council from August 8, Thursday.

PILAC Director General Dr Sughra Sadaf will host the event.

Noted intellectuals will participate in a debate regarding the role of language, literature and culture for the promotion of peace. Session of theatre, poetry and other items will also be held during the mela.

The dialogue between old and young generation would be held.

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Young Independence August Event From

Recent Stories

UAE provides Aden airport with equipment, electric ..

29 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Seizes Large Narco Cache Off Makran ..

1 hour ago

Disastrous war cannot be ruled out after Indian ac ..

1 hour ago

WWF-Pakistan, MoCC sign MoU for environmental cons ..

1 hour ago

Business community back COAS stance over Indian ag ..

1 hour ago

Revoking J&K special status to trigger Indian's di ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.