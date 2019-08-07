Punjab Institute of Language, Art & Culture to organize I-Day cultural mela

Punjab Institute of Language, Art & Culture (PILAC) will organize a two-day independence day cultural mela at Multan Arts Council from August 8, Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) : Punjab Institute of Language, Art & Culture (PILAC) will organize a two-day independence day cultural mela at Multan Arts Council from August 8, Thursday.

PILAC Director General Dr Sughra Sadaf will host the event.

Noted intellectuals will participate in a debate regarding the role of language, literature and culture for the promotion of peace. Session of theatre, poetry and other items will also be held during the mela.

The dialogue between old and young generation would be held.