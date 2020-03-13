UrduPoint.com
Punjab Institute Of Language, Art & Culture To Organize Cultural Show Tomorrow

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 08:16 PM

Punjab Institute of Language, Art & Culture to organize cultural show tomorrow

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :The Punjab Institute of Language, Art & Culture (PILAC) will organize a cultural show in connection with celebrations of the Punjab Culture Day, at Alhamra Hall here on Saturday.

Famous folk singers, including Atta Ullah Esa Khelvi, Fazal Abbas Jutt and Tehsin Sakina will perform.

Talking to the media, PILAC Director General Suman Rai said the PILAC was always takingsteps for promotion of language and culture, adding that the day would be celebrated everyyear with traditional zeal.

